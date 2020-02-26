Proposed Bill Aims to Raise Speed Limit on Illinois Highways

Could the speed limit on some Illinois highways go up again?

A newly proposed bill aims to raise the maximum speed limit from 70 mph to 75 mph on interstate highways outside of an urban area.

The new limit would only include highways under the jurisdiction of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority, though some roads could still be designated with a 65 mph limit. Several Chicago-area counties like Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will, could choose to implement an ordinance that would lower the limit in certain areas.

SB 2565 was introduced by Sen. Jim Oberweis, who was behind the increase that led to a 70 mph limit on many Illinois highways.