speed limit

Proposed Bill Aims to Raise Speed Limit on Illinois Highways

The current limit on many state highways sits at 70 mph, but a newly proposed bill aims to raise that

70-MPH

Could the speed limit on some Illinois highways go up again?

A newly proposed bill aims to raise the maximum speed limit from 70 mph to 75 mph on interstate highways outside of an urban area.  

The new limit would only include highways under the jurisdiction of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority, though some roads could still be designated with a 65 mph limit. Several Chicago-area counties like Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will, could choose to implement an ordinance that would lower the limit in certain areas.

Local

channahon 39 mins ago

Bomb Threat Prompts Extra Police Presence at Minooka Community High School

coronavirus 1 hour ago

How to Protect Yourself From Coronavirus

SB 2565 was introduced by Sen. Jim Oberweis, who was behind the increase that led to a 70 mph limit on many Illinois highways.

This article tagged under:

speed limitChicagoCommuter
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us