Pritzker signs new law establishing full-day kindergarten in Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a new law paving the way for full-day kindergarten throughout the state in coming years.

Under provisions of the bill, full-day kindergarten will need to be offered by school districts by the 2027-28 school year, though some schools could qualify for an extension of that date.

“Full-day kindergarten is an essential step toward getting young Illinoisans off to the best possible start in their education, which has long-lasting positive effects on reading, math and social skills,” Pritzker said in a statement.

“Children across our state deserve the opportunity to reach their full academic potential, starting from their first moments in the classroom,” Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton added.

The bill establishes a task force that will conduct a statewide audit to plan out the implementation of full-day kindergarten programs. That group’s work will conclude with a full report due no later than Jan. 2025, according to the text of the bill.

Pritzker’s office cited data from the National Education Association that showed full-day kindergarten students show greater reading and mathematics achievements than those that participate in half-day classes.

Under provisions of the law, half-day kindergarten will still be offered for parents who request it.

Schools that do not currently offer full-day kindergarten will have an opportunity to apply for an extension if they meet specific criteria around Evidence-Based Funding formulas, according to the bill.