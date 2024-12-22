Drivers picking up or dropping off passengers at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport will be restricted on where they can park their vehicles around the area.

Under the provisions of the O’Hare Driver Safety Act, drivers will be prohibited from stopping or standing vehicles on the shoulders of highways within a one-half mile radius of the eastern entrance to the airport beginning on Jan. 1, 2025.

The ban also applies to the intersection between Interstates 90 and 294, according to the text of the legislation.

“O’Hare is one of the busiest airports in the country,” Senate Majority Leader Don Harmon said in a statement. “With thousands of cars coming through daily, obstructions on the roadway present a threat to drivers, passengers and pedestrians.”

Those found to be in violation of the new law will be subject to a $100 fine, according to officials.

The bill will also require automated cameras to be installed around the airport, which will assist in enforcement efforts, according to lawmakers.

The bill is one of nearly 300 pieces of legislation that will go into effect in 2025. You can learn more about those laws in the NBC Chicago app.