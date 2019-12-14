Mayor Lori Lightfoot Fires Longtime City Hall Spokesman

Longtime Chicago City Hall spokesman Bill McCaffrey was fired by Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday after he raised ethical concerns, the Sun-Times reported.

”Bill McCaffrey is no longer with the Office of the Corporation Counsel,” Lightfoot’s office said in a statement Saturday. “As this is a personnel matter, we will not be commenting further.”

McCaffrey declined to comment on his firing when reached by the Sun-Times. He previously served as a spokesman for multiple city agencies including Chicago Public Schools and the Department of Buildings.