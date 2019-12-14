City Hall

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Fires Longtime City Hall Spokesman

Bill McCaffrey served as spokesman for the city of Chicago's Department of Law

Longtime Chicago City Hall spokesman Bill McCaffrey was fired by Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday after he raised ethical concerns, the Sun-Times reported.

”Bill McCaffrey is no longer with the Office of the Corporation Counsel,” Lightfoot’s office said in a statement Saturday. “As this is a personnel matter, we will not be commenting further.”

McCaffrey declined to comment on his firing when reached by the Sun-Times. He previously served as a spokesman for multiple city agencies including Chicago Public Schools and the Department of Buildings.

