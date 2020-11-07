Live Blog: Streets Blocked, Pritzker Joins Celebration After Apparent Biden-Harris Win

Demonstrations and celebrations have broken out across the city of Chicago after media outlets projected that former Vice President Joe Biden had defeated President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Biden was projected as the winner of Pennsylvania and Nevada by NBC News on Saturday, giving him enough electoral votes to become president in January.

Here are the latest details from the city amid the ongoing celebrations:

Gov. Pritzker Spotted Celebrating Biden-Harris Win in Lake View

NBC 5 viewer Max Nardini was in Lake View Saturday afternoon when he spotted Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker walking down a sidewalk near celebrations following the projected victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election:

Pritzker had been in isolation after he and his staff had been in a meeting with a person who later tested positive for coronavirus. Pritzker tested negative for the virus on Wednesday and again via PCR test on Friday, and since his exposure to the individual did not fall within the 48-hour window prior to symptoms being shown, he is not required to quarantine, according to his press office and CDC guidelines.

CTA Reroutes Continue, Along With Downtown Street Closures

As crowds gather in downtown following the announcement that President-elect Joe Biden is now projected to beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, multiple street closures and CTA schedule changes remain in effect.

[Minor Delays / Reroute] Update: SB 6 Jackson Park Exp buses are temporarily rerouted via Columbus, Randolph, and State, due to protest activity near Michigan/Wacker. — cta (@cta) November 7, 2020

Chicago police are still stationed near the intersection of Michigan and Wacker Drive as crowds continue their celebration:

CPD is on the ground coordinating public safety efforts as public gatherings increase around Michigan Ave. & Wacker Drive. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/CZV2ijPQB2 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) November 7, 2020

Street Closures, CTA Schedule Changes Reported Amid Ongoing Celebrations

A series of street closures and CTA schedule changes are being reported as Chicagoans take to the streets in celebration of the apparent election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

According to CTA officials, southbound 146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express buses are temporarily being rerouted due to protest activity near Michigan and Wacker Drive.

Southbound 6 Jackson Park Express buses are also being rerouted in the area.

Brown and Red Line trains are currently running, but are not stopping at Belmont or Addison as a result of celebrations on the city’s North Side.

[Station(s) Bypassed] Brown and Red Line trains are running, but not stopping at Belmont at the request of public safety officials. More: https://t.co/mKCexYSVlJ — cta (@cta) November 7, 2020

Multiple celebrations have been reported across the city, including in Lincoln Park, Wicker Park and in the Loop on Saturday. Chicago police are deployed in those locations, and are working to ensure that the marches remain peaceful, authorities said in a social media post.

CPD leadership is on the ground coordinating public safety efforts as public gatherings increase around Michigan Ave. & Wacker Ave. pic.twitter.com/CYBAJhPOW8 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) November 7, 2020

Former President Obama Congratulates Biden, Harris on Apparent Victory

Former President Barack Obama congratulated his former vice president on Saturday, as news outlets projected that President-elect Joe Biden had captured enough electoral votes to win his race against President Donald Trump.

Obama, who served in the White House for eight years with Biden by his side, called the election of his former VP and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris a “groundbreaking achievement,” and expressed confidence that Biden will do a good job in the Oval Office.

“We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way,” he said. “Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.

“I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support.”

Chicago Neighborhoods See Large Celebrations After Biden Projected as Winner

After former Vice President Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, celebrations broke out in Chicago and cities around the rest of the United States.

Biden, who was projected as the election's winner by NBC News and other media outlets Saturday, will deliver a statement later in the evening, but the celebration is already on in several Chicago neighborhoods.

Illinois Officials Congratulate Biden Harris on Projected Election Victory

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been projected by NBC News as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, and Illinois elected officials are offering their congratulations on Saturday.

Biden was projected as the president-elect on Saturday by NBC News, as the media outlet projected that Biden would secure Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were praised by numerous Illinois officials, including Sen. Dick Durbin.

Durbin, who recently won his reelection campaign in Illinois, praised Biden as “a public servant in the best sense of the term” and congratulated Biden and Harris for their election.

“He has taken the strength and wisdom he learned rom his family, and his own experiences with loss and hardship, and he has used those lessons to give millions of Americans reasons to hope and ways to heal,” Durbin said. “And by his side is an outstanding vice president-elect in my colleague Kamala Harris. Her historic election shows girls, women and people of color across this country that your future is limitless.”

Other officials, including Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also congratulated Biden and Harris on their triumph.