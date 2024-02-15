Illinois primary election 2024: Early voting in Chicago begins

Two Chicago early voting sites will open Thursday for the 2024 Illinois primary election, the Chicago Board of Elections says.

According to the CBOE, early voting will kick off at the CBOE’s downtown supersite on Thursday at 9 a.m., and will continue through the election on March 19.

The supersite is located at 191 North Clark Street, and all Chicago residents, regardless of where they live, can cast ballots at the site.

MORE: Your guide to voting in the 2024 Illinois primary election

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Another early voting location will also open on the sixth floor at 69 West Washington on Thursday.

Early voting will expand on March 4, with sites opening in each of the city’s 50 wards, according to officials.

Where to vote early in the suburbs

Most suburbs in the Chicago area have already launched early voting sites aside from suburban Cook County. Residents who live in Cook County, but live outside of the city of Chicago, can cast ballots at the county’s early voting site beginning on Feb. 21.

That early voting site can be found on the pedway at 69 West Washington in Chicago, according to officials.