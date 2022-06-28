Illinois Primary Election 2022: Mary Miller Wins Nomination in 15th Congressional District: NBC News

Rep. Mary Miller is expected to win the Republican nomination in Illinois’ 15th Congressional district, NBC News projects, with incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis offering his concession in the race.

Miller, who won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and the support of presumptive Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey, will likely be headed back to Congress after defeating Davis in a primary matchup between two sitting members of the legislature.

In a statement, Davis congratulated Miller and Trump on the triumph, and said he will work with Republicans to try to retake the House this November.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Illinois,” he said. “I’m proud of the work our team has done for our constituents since 2013. Helping citizens cut through red tape and navigate the federal bureaucracy has always been one of my top priorities.”

Miller found herself facing intense scrutiny after she called the Supreme Court’s reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision a “victory for white life” during a rally with Trump over the weekend.

“President Trump, on behalf of all MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” she said.

Miller spokesman Isaiah Wartman said that it was a “mix-up of words.”

Miller had previously come under fire in Jan. 2021 after she quoted Adolf Hitler during a speech in Washington.

“Hitler was right on one thing: he said ‘whoever has the youth has the future,’” she said in the clip, published by WCIA-TV.

She later apologized for the remarks after Democrats called for her resignation.