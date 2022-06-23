Illinois Primary 2022: How to Get Live Election Results

Voters across Illinois are headed to the polls on Election Day 2022, casting their ballots Tuesday in several major primary contests, including the race for governor and secretary of state.

When is the primary election in Illinois?

This year, Illinois' primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 28.

Typically held in March ahead of a general election, lawmakers passed a measure last year to postpone the primary election by roughly three months as they awaited the release of detailed U.S. Census data. That data, collected in 2020, was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic but is essential to the process of redrawing district maps (known as redistricting) that's completed every 10 years following the Census.

How to vote in Illinois

There are three ways to vote in Illinois, with details on each listed below:

1: You can request a mail-in ballot and return it by either sending it through the U.S. Postal Service or by hand delivering it to your local election authority at an approved drop-off location.

2: You can vote early in person at an early voting location in your jurisdiction, open now through Election Day on June 28.

3: On Election Day, you can vote in person at your precinct's specific polling place or, if your local election authority allows, at another voting location within your jurisdiction that will be open on June 28.

When are polls open on Election Day?

Polls open at 6 a.m. statewide, and will stay open through 7 p.m. But remember - if you are IN LINE when polls close, you can still vote! So if you're rushing to your polling place at the last minute, don't worry if you see a line - and don't let anyone try to dissuade you from casting your ballot.

