Illinois Primary Election 2022: Gov. J.B. Pritzker Wins Democratic Nomination, NBC News Projects

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will get the opportunity to seek a second term in office, defeating Democratic challenger Beverly Miles in Tuesday’s primary, NBC News and the Associated Press project.

Pritzker, who defeated incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018, is aiming for a second term as he touts his record on improving Illinois’ credit rating and his record during the COVID pandemic.

The governor faced a Democratic primary challenge from Miles, a nurse who grew up on Chicago’s West Side.

"Four years ago, Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Stratton told Illinoisans they would work tirelessly to put Springfield back on the side of working families, and today's resounding primary victory is proof that voters are eager to continue this progress," the campaign said in a statement. "Governor Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Stratton understand what is at stake in November, and remain committed to making government work for working families."

While Pritzker’s recent visit to New Hampshire sparked discussions about a potential presidential bid, he has insisted that he is focused on winning reelection in Illinois, where a field of six Republican candidates competed Tuesday to earn the spot to oppose him.

State Sen. Darren Bailey, who filed lawsuits against some of Pritzker’s mitigations during the COVID pandemic, is among the favorites to earn that Republican nomination, along with Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and businessman Jesse Sullivan.