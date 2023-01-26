Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Makes Endorsements in Chicago City Council Races

While Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not endorsed a candidate in the Chicago mayoral race, he did offer his support to a group of candidates running for the Chicago City Council.

“With early voting beginning today, I am pleased to offer my strong endorsement of these local leaders,” he said in a statement. “I am confident in their abilities to guide their communities with tenacity and deliver for their constituents. I look forward to working with each and every one of these leaders to continue improving the lives of working families across Chicago.”

The list includes Lamont Robinson, who is running in a crowded race to replace Chicago mayoral candidate Sophia King on the council from the 4th ward.

William Hall also secured Pritzker’s endorsement as he looks to replace mayoral candidate Roderick Sawyer in the 6th ward.

In the hotly-contested 21st ward race to replace Howard Brookins, Ronnie Moseley earned the governor’s seal of approval, while Bill Conway earned the nod as he looks to replace retiring Ald. Carrie Austin.

Finally, Bennett Lawson earned the endorsement of Pritzker as he runs to replace retiring Ald. Tom Tunney in the 44th ward, and Kim Lawson earned the endorsement in the 46th ward as she runs to replace retiring Ald. Jim Cappleman.

Here is the full list of Pritzker’s endorsements:

3rd Ward: Ald. Pat Dowell

4th Ward: Lamont Robinson

6th Ward: William Hall

8th Ward: Ald. Michelle Harris

9th Ward: Ald. Anthony Beale

11th Ward: Ald. Nicole Lee

16th Ward: Ald. Stephanie Coleman

21st Ward: Ronnie Moseley

22nd Ward: Ald. Michael Rodriguez

24th Ward: Ald. Monique Scott

27th Ward: Ald. Walter Burnett Jr.

28th Ward: Ald. Jason Ervin

29th Ward: Ald. Chris Taliaferro

33rd Ward: Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez

34th Ward: Bill Conway

35th Ward: Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa

37th Ward: Ald. Emma Mitts

39th Ward: Ald. Samantha Nugent

44th Ward: Bennett Lawson

46th Ward: Kim Walz

49th Ward: Ald. Maria Hadden

50th Ward: Ald. Debra Silverstein