Find Out Who's on Your Illinois Ballot in the 2020 General Election

With so many important races happening across Illinois this election season, it can be tough to keep track of every name on the ballot. That's why we've created a tool to help you learn who your representatives are - and who's running against them - before you vote.

For a full sample ballot, including all local and judicial races as well as referendum questions, be sure to visit your local election authority's website. But to find out who you can vote for in many of the major races, enter your address below.

Who’s On Your Ballot?

Find out who will be on your Illinois ballot in the 2020 general election.

Election Day is Nov. 3, though millions of people across the country have already cast their ballots by voting early or through the mail. In Illinois, you have three options to vote: by mail-in ballot, in-person early voting or in person on Election Day.

Voters have until Oct. 29 to request a mail ballot, though election officials advise you apply much earlier, preferably by Oct. 15 in order to allow enough time for the ballot to arrive and be returned. To be counted, your mail-in ballot must be postmarked by Election Day and arrive within 14 days after.

If you requested to vote by mail and want to hand deliver your ballot to your local election authority, bypassing the U.S. Postal Service, you can do so at in person at your county clerk's office or the locations within your county listed here.

If you would like to vote early, you can find all of the locations across Chicago, suburban Cook County and 10 other counties, as well as the dates and times they will be open, right here.

If you're not registered in Illinois but still want to vote, it's not too late! You can register online here through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 18.

You can also take advantage of grace period registration in person at any early voting location or your polling place on Election Day. You simply have to bring two forms of identification, one with your current address, and be prepared to cast your ballot at the same time.

Happy voting!