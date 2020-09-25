Illinois Early Voting: These Are All the Locations and Hours in 11 Chicago-Area Counties

Already made up your mind on who to vote for and want to cast your ballot before Election Day on Nov. 3? You can vote early in the general election at hundreds of locations across the Chicago area beginning as early as Sept. 24.

Officials say early voting provides more flexibility to cast your ballot, with more options for locations and times, spreading out the rush to hopefully avoid a crowded polling place on Election Day - particularly important as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

You can find all of the early voting locations across Chicago, suburban Cook County and 10 other counties in the area, as well as the dates and times they will be open, listed below.

With the exception of some locations in Will County (as noted below), all residents of any of the counties listed can vote at any of that county's early voting locations, excluding Chicago voters at suburban Cook County polling places.

While a government-issued photo ID is not required to vote, it can be helpful to bring one should any questions about registration, address, signature, or more arise during the voting process.

Anyone who is not yet registered to vote can do so online up to 16 days before the election, or in person at several locations like government offices and public libraries up to 27 days before the election.

Beginning Oct. 7, voters will have to register in person - which can be done at any of the early voting locations using grace period registration - and be prepared to cast their ballots at the same time. Those wishing to do so are required to bring two forms of ID, one of which has the voter's current address.

If you requested to vote by mail and want to hand deliver your ballot to your local election authority, bypassing the U.S. Postal Service, you can do so at in person at your county clerk's office. Many of the early voting locations listed, unless otherwise noted, will also accept your mail-in ballot in person or at a drop box on site.

If you requested to vote by mail but would prefer to vote in person, you can do so by surrendering your mail-in ballot to an election judge for cancellation at an early voting site or your polling place, then casting your ballot there in person. If you did not receive your mail-in ballot, you can also vote in person by signing an affidavit that you did not receive it or were informed by your election authority that they did not receive your ballot in the mail.

If you choose to forego both voting by mail and early voting, and just want to vote on Election Day, unless you are in Chicago and Cook County, you will only have one option: your designated polling place, which you can find on your local election authority's website.

Early voting locations and times are as follows:

All locations will have a mail-in ballot drop box on site.

Loop Super Site at Clark and Lake at 191 N. Clark St.

Oct. 1 to Nov. 2 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All of the following locations are open from Oct. 14 to Nov. 2 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Loop Super Site at Clark & Lake - 191 N. Clark St.

Ward 1 - Goldblatts Building, 1615 W Chicago Ave.

Ward 2 - Ogden Elementary School, 24 W Walton St.

Ward 3 - Beethoven Elementary School, 25 W 47th St.

Ward 4 - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, 4314 S Cottage Grove

Ward 5 - Ray Elementary School, 5631 S Kimbark Ave.

Ward 6 - Harvard Elementary School, 7525 S Harvard Ave.

Ward 7 - Burnham Elementary School, 9928 S Crandon Ave.

Ward 8 - Olive Harvey College, 10001 S Woodlawn Ave.

Ward 9 - Curtis Elementary School, 32 E 115th St.

Ward 10 - Sadlowski Elementary School, 3930 E 105th St.

Ward 11 - Sheridan Elementary School, 533 W 27th St.

Ward 12 - Kelly High School, 4136 S California Ave.

Ward 13 - West Lawn Park, 4233 W 65th St.

Ward 14 - Edwards Elementary School, 4815 S Karlov Ave.

Ward 15 - Carson Elementary School, 5516 S Maplewood Ave.

Ward 16 - Lindblom Park, 6054 S Damen Ave.

Ward 17 - Southside High School, 7342 S Hoyne Ave.

Ward 18 - Carroll Elementary School, 2929 W 83rd St.

Ward 19 - Clissold Elementary School, 2350 W 110th Pl.

Ward 20 - Dulles Elementary School, 6311 S Calumet Ave.

Ward 21 - Turner - Drew Language Acad., 9300 S Princeton Ave.

Ward 22 - Ortiz De Dominguez Elementary School, 3000 S Lawndale Ave.

Ward 23 - Richardson Middle School, 6018 S Karlov Ave.

Ward 24 - Herzl Elementary School, 3711 W Douglas Blvd.

Ward 25 - Jungman Elementary School, 1746 S Miller St.

Ward 26 - Casals Elementary School 3501, W Potomac Ave.

Ward 27 - Suder Elementary School, 2022 W Washington Blvd

Ward 28 - Westside Learning Center, 4624 W Madison St.

Ward 29 - Burbank Elementary School, 2035 N Mobile Ave.

Ward 30 - Lorca Elementary School, 3231 N Springfield Ave.

Ward 31 - Falconer Elementary School, 3020 N Lamon Ave.

Ward 32 - Pulaski Elementary School, 2230 W McLean Ave.

Ward 33 - Bateman Elementary School, 4220 N Richmond St.

Ward 34 - Dunne Elementary School, 10845 S Union Ave.

Ward 35 - NEIU El Centro, 3390 N Avondale Ave.

Ward 36 - Hanson Park Elementary School, 5411 W Fullerton Ave.

Ward 37 - McNair Elementary School, 4820 W Walton St.

Ward 38 - Hiawatha Park, 8029 W Forest Preserve Dr.

Ward 39 - Sauganash Elementary School, 6040 N Kilpatrick Ave.

Ward 40 - Mather High School, 5835 N Lincoln Ave.

Ward 41 - Oriole Park Elementary School, 5424 N Oketo Ave.

Ward 42 - Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

Ward 43 - Lincoln Park High School, 2001 N Orchard St.

Ward 44 - Inter American Elementary School, 851 W Waveland Ave.

Ward 45 - Hitch Elementary School, 5625 N McVicker Ave.

Ward 46 - Truman College, 1145 W Wilson Ave.

Ward 47 - Welles Park, 2333 W Sunnyside Ave.

Ward 48 - Broadway Armory, 5917 N Broadway

Ward 49 - New Field Elementary School, 1707 W Morse Ave.

Ward 50 - Warren Park, 6601 N Western Ave.

All locations will have a mail-in ballot drop box on site.

All of Cook County's early voting locations listed here will be open from Oct. 19 to Nov. 2 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Six locations as noted below will open Oct. 7 to Oct. 16 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chicago Pedway, 69 W Washington St in Chicago (open Oct. 7, open on Election Day)

Arlington Heights Village Hall, 33 S Arlington Heights Rd in Arlington eights

Barrington Hills Village Hall, 112 Algonquin Rd in Barrington

Bellwood Village Hall, 3200 Washington Blvd in Bellwood

Bridgeview Courthouse (Room 238), 10220 S 76th Ave in Bridgeview (open Oct. 7)

Brookfield Village Hall, 8820 Brookfield Ave in Brookfield

Burbank (Prairie Trails Library District), 8449 S Moody Ave in Burbank

Calumet City Library, 660 Manistee Ave in Calumet City

Calumet Township Community Center, 12633 S Ashland Ave in Calumet Park

Chicago Heights (Prairie State College) Conference Center Proven IT Room 1318., 202 S Halsted St in Chicago Heights

Cicero Community Center, 2250 S 49th Ave in Cicero

Cicero PSO Building, 5410 W 34th St in Cicero

Crestwood (Andrew Biela Senior Citizen Center), 4545 Midlothian Turnpike in Crestwood

Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St in Des Plaines

Elk Grove Village Hall, 901 Wellington Ave in Elk Grove Village

Elmwood Park Village Hall, 11 W Conti Parkway in Elmwood Park

Evanston Civic Center, 2100 Ridge Ave in Evanston

Franklin Park Village Hall, 9500 Belmont Ave in Franklin Park

Glenview Village Hall, 2500 E Lake Ave in Glenview

Harvey City Hall, 1530 Broadway Ave in Harvey

Hodgkins Village Hall, 8990 Lyons St in Hodgkins

Hoffman Estates Village Hall, 1900 Hassell Rd in Hoffman Estates

Lansing Public Library, 2750 Indiana Ave in Lansing

Lemont Township Hall, 1115 Warner Ave in Lemont

Lyons Village Hall, 4200 S Lawndale Ave in Lyons

Markham Courthouse (Room 238), 16501 S Kedzie Ave in Markham (open Oct. 7)

Matteson Community Center, 20642 Matteson Ave in Matteson

Maywood Courthouse (Whitcomb Building, Room 104), 1311 Maybrook Square in Maywood (open Oct. 7)

Melrose Park Village Hall, 1000 N 25th Ave in Melrose Park

Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S Emerson St in Mount Prospect

Niles Village Hall, 1000 Civic Center Dr in Niles

Norridge Village Hall, 4000 N Olcott Ave in Norridge

Northbrook Village Hall, in 1225 Cedar Ln in Northbrook

Oak Forest City Hall, 15440 S Central Ave in Oak Forest

Oak Lawn Village Hall, 9446 S Raymond Ave in Oak Lawn

Oak Park Village Hall, 123 Madison St in Oak Park

Orland Township, 14807 Ravinia Ave in Orland Park

Palatine Temporary Village Hall, 150 W Wilson St in Palatine

Palos Heights Recreation Center, 6601 W 127th St in Palos Heights

Park Forest Village Hall, 350 Victory Dr in Park Forest

Park Ridge City Hall, 505 Butler Pl in Park Ridge

Rolling Meadows Courthouse (Room 238), 2121 Euclid Ave in Rolling Meadows (open Oct. 7)

Schaumburg (Trickster Art Gallery), 190 S Roselle Rd in Schaumburg

Skokie (Oakton Community College - Skokie Campus), 7701 Lincoln St in Skokie

Skokie Courthouse (Room 149), 5600 Old Orchard Road in Skokie (open Oct. 7)

South Chicago Heights Senior Center, 3140 Enterprise Park Ave in South Chicago Heights

Streamwood Village Hall (Rear Garage), 351 E Irving Park Rd in Streamwood

Thornton Township Hall, 333 E 162nd St in South Holland

Tinley Park Village Hall, 16250 S Oak Park Ave in Tinley Park

Union Station, 225 S Canal St in Chicago

Wheeling (Indian Trails Public Library), 355 Schoenbeck Rd in Wheeling

Wilmette (Centennial Ice Rinks), 2300 Old Glenview Rd in Wilmette

Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at any early voting location, as well as at the DuPage County Clerk Election Division office in the Jack T. Knuepfer Administration Building located at 421 N County Farm Road in Wheaton. Drop boxes will be placed in the parking lot and main entrance of the building.

DuPage County Fairgrounds, located at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton

Sept. 24 to Oct. 17 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 19 to Nov. 2 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All of the following locations are open from Oct. 19 through Oct. 31 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

College of DuPage at 425 Fawell Blvd in Glen Ellyn

Elmhurst City Hall at 209 N. York Rd. in Elmhurst

Safety Village in Darien at 7400 Cass Ave. in Darien

All of the following locations are open from Oct. 19 through Nov. 2 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Addison Township Office at 401 N. Addison Rd. in Addison

The Annex at Abbington Banquet Hall at 3s002 Rt. 53 in Glen Ellyn

Bartlett Community Center at 700 S. Bartlett Rd. in Bartlett

The Courtyard at 3s200 Rt. 59 in Warrenville

Darien Office Complex at 8255 Lemont Rd. in Darien

Downers Grove Village Hall at 801 Burlington Ave. in Downers Grove

DuPage County Fairgrounds at 2015 W. Manchester Rd. in Wheaton

Fox Valley Mall at 195 Fox Valley Center Dr. in Aurora

Islamic Center of Naperville at 25W530 75th St in Naperville

Kings Hall Banquets at 1000 Unit #40 Rohlwing Rd. in Lombard

Lisle Park District / Wheatstack Restaurant at 5900 S. Rt. 53 in Naperville

Naperville Municipal Center at 400 S. Eagle St. in Naperville

Old Farm Market Place at 2011 S. Washington St. in Naperville

Stratford Square Mall at 152 Stratford Square Entrance 3 in Bloomingdale

Yorktown Center Lombard at The Shops At Yorktown #42 in Lombard

DuPage County Fairgrounds, located at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton

Mail-in ballot drop boxes will be located at eight locations throughout the county, five of which are also early voting sites (noted below). Election officials say you cannot leave your mail-in ballots at early voting locations or at polling places on Election Day. Locations and further details on all eight drop boxes can be found here.

Will County Clerk's office at 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet (will have a ballot drop box)

Sept. 24 to Oct. 24 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 to Nov. 2 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All of the following locations are open from Oct. 19 through Nov. 2 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

95th Street Library at 3015 Cedar Glade Rd. in Naperville (will have a ballot drop box)

City of Naperville Public Works at 180 Fort Hill Drive in Naperville

Fountaindale Public Library at 300 W. Briarcliff Rd. in Bolingbrook (will have a ballot drop box)

Joliet Park District at 3000 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet

City of Braidwood at 141 W. Main St. in Braidwood

Oct. 19 to Oct. 30 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Frankfort Public Library at 21119 S. Pfeiffer Rd. in Frankfort (will have a ballot drop box)

Oct. 19 to Oct. 30 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Crete Township at 1367 Wood St. in Crete

Oct. 26 to Oct. 30 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Governors State University Hall of Governors, Building D at 1 University Pkwy. in University Park (will have a ballot drop box)

Oct. 19 to Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 26 to Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Homer Township at 14350 W. 151st St. in Homer Glen

Oct. 19 to Oct. 29 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lockport Township at 1463 S. Farrell Rd. Ste. 102 in Lockport

Oct. 19 to Oct. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 26 to Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 24, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Louis Sherman Community Center at 3501 Hopkins in Steger

Oct. 19 to Oct. 30 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Spanish Community Center at 309 N. Eastern Ave. in Joliet

Oct. 19 to Nov. 1 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Troy Township at 25448 W. Seil Rd. in Shorewood

Oct. 19 to Oct. 30 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Village of Elwood at 401 E. Mississippi Ave. in Elwood

Oct. 19 to Oct. 30 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Village of New Lenox at 1 Veterans Pkwy. in New Lenox

Oct. 19 to Oct. 31 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Village of Plainfield

Oct. 19 to Oct. 30 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Village of Channahon at 24555 S. Navajo Dr. in Channahon (for Village of Channahon and Channahon Township residents ONLY)

Oct. 19 to Oct. 30 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Village of Frankfort at 432 W. Nebrasa St. in Frankfort (for Village of Frankfort residents ONLY)

Oct. 19 to Oct. 30 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Village of Manhattan at 260 Market Pl. in Manhattan (for Village of Manhattan and Manhattan Township residents ONLY)

Oct. 19 to Oct. 30 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Village of Mokena at 11004 Carpenter St. in Mokena (for Village of Mokena residents ONLY)

Oct. 19 to Oct. 30 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Village of Monee at 5130 W. Court St. in Monee (for Village of Monee residents ONLY)

Oct. 26 to Oct. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Village of Romeoville at 1050 W. Romeo Rd. in Romeoville (for Village of Romeoville residents ONLY)

Oct. 19 to Oct. 30 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Washington Township at 30200 Town Center Rd. in Beecher (for Washington Township residents ONLY)

Oct. 19 to Oct. 30 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mail-in ballots can be returned only at the Kankakee County Clerk's Office, either in person or via drop box on site.

Kankakee County Clerk's Office at 189 E. Court St. in Kankakee

Sept. 24 to Oct. 16 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 to Nov. 2 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Leo Hassett Community Building at 211 N. Main St. in Manteno

Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bourbonnais Municipal Building (downstairs) at 700 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais

Oct. 26 to Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mail-in ballots can be returned via drop box at the Grundy County Courthouse, the county's only early voting location.

Grundy County Courthouse Lobby at 111 E. Washington St. in Morris

Sept. 24 to Nov. 2, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (extended to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Oct. 6)

Oct 3. to Oct. 21 on weekends from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (extended to 1 p.m. on Oct. 14, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31)

Closed on Oct. 4 and Oct. 12

Mail-in ballots can be returned only at the Kendall County Clerk's Office during business hours and in the drop box located at 111 W. Fox St. in Yorkville.

Kendall County Clerk's Office at 111 W. Fox St. Room 103 in Yorkville

Sept. 24 to Oct. 16 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 to Nov. 2 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both of the following locations are open from Oct. 12 to Oct. 29 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Oswego Village Hall Community Room at 100 Parkers Mill in Oswego

Oswego Public Library at 1111 Reading Dr. in Montgomery

Plano City Hall Conference Room, B&Z Entrance Door #7 N James St. in Plano

Oct. 19 to Oct. 29 on weekdays from 1 p.m to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mail-in ballots can be dropped at three locations: the Kane County Clerk's Office, the Aurora Satellite Office and the City of Elgin building, which are all early voting locations listed below.

Both of the following locations are open from Sept. 24 through Oct. 16 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

Kane County Clerk's Office at at 719 S. Batavia Ave., Bldg B in Geneva (will have a ballot drop box)

Kane County Clerk's Aurora Satellite Office at 5 E. Downer Pl. in Aurora (will have a ballot drop box)

All of the following locations are open from Oct. 19 to Nov. 2 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Kane County Clerk's Office at at 719 S. Batavia Ave., Bldg B in Geneva (will have a ballot drop box)

Kane County Clerk's Aurora Satellite Office at 5 #. Downer Pl. in Aurora (will have a ballot drop box)

Kane County Branch Court Conference Center at 530 S. Randall Rd. in St. Charles

Carpentersville Fire Station No. 93 at 3000 Sleepy Hollow Rd. in Carpentersville

Elgin Township at 729 S. McLean Blvd in Elgin

Gail Borden Library at 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin

Vaughan Athletic Center at 2121 W. Indian Trail in Aurora

Campton Community Center at 5N082 Old LaFox Rd in Campton Hills

Oct. 19 to Oct. 29 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City of Batavia at 100 N. Island Ave. in Batavia

Oct. 19 to Oct. 29 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

City of Elgin at 150 Dexter Ct. in Elgin (will have a ballot drop box)

Oct. 19 to Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Del Webb Sun City at 12880 Del Webb Blvd. in Huntley

Oct. 26 to Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hampshire Township at 170 Mill Ave. in Hampshire

Oct. 19 to Oct. 27 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sugar Grove Library at 125 S. Municipal Dr. in Sugar Grove

Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 26 to Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Town and Country Library at 320 E. North St. in Elburn

Oct. 26 to Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Village of West Dundee at 102 S. Second St. in West Dundee

Oct. 19 to Oct. 29 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

Mobile Vote Locations, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 at Jewel Osco at 119 S. Randall Rd. in Batavia

Oct. 19 to Oct. 21 at Jewel Osco 1952 W. Galena Blvd in Aurora

Oct. 21 at Jewel Osco at 652 Kirk Rd. in St. Charles

Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 at Prisco Community Center at 150 W. Illinois Ave. in Aurora

Oct. 22 at Jewel Osco at 13200 Village Green Dr. in Huntley

Oct. 23 at Jewel Osco at 800 N. Main St. in Elburn

Oct. 26 at Jewel Osco at 1660 Larkin Ave. in Elgin

Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 at Phillips Park Stover Center at 1000 Ray Moses Dr. in Aurora

Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 at Jewel Osco at 1250 W. Main St. in West Dundee

Oct. 28 at North Aurora Police Department at 200 S. Lincolnway St. in North Aurora

Mail-in ballots can be returned in person only to the DeKalb County Clerk's Office at 110 E. Sycamore St. in Sycamore.

Sycamore Campus - Legislative Center in the Gathertorium at 200 N. Main Street in Sycamore

Sept. 24 to Oct. 16 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 to Nov. 2. on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All of the following locations are open according to the schedule listed below:

Oct. 19 to Oct. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday)

Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 to Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday)

Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DeKalb Township Building at 2323 S. 4th St. in DeKalb (open to 5 p.m. on Oct. 26, Oct. 28 and Oct. 30)

Kirkland Village Hall at 511 W. Main St. in Kirkland

Sandwich Fire Station at 310 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich

NIU-Holmes Student Center Gallery Lounge, Main Floor (open to 5 p.m. on Oct. 26, Oct. 28 and Oct. 30/also open Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mail-in ballots can be returned to the LaSalle County Governmental Center, the county's only early voting location, in person or via drop box outside the east entrance.

LaSalle County Governmental Center at 707 E. Etna Rd. in Ottawa

Sept. 24 to Nov. 2 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (extended to 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 26 to Oct. 30)

Oct. 10 to Oct. 31 on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mail-in ballots can be returned by any polling place or early voting location or at the McHenry County Clerk's Office, either in person or via drop box.

McHenry County Clerk's Office at 667 Ware Rd. in Woodstock (ballot drop box available 24 hours)

Sept. 24 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 to Nov. 2 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All of the following locations are open from Oct. 19 through Nov. 2 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

McHenry County Administration Building at 667 Ware Rd. in Woodstock (ballot drop box available 24 hours)

McHenry Township Office at 3703 N. Richmond Rd. in Johnsburg

The Dole Mansion at 401 Country Club Rd. in Crystal Lake

McHenry City Hall at 333 S. Green St. in McHenry

Lake in the Hills Village Hall at 600 Harvest Gate in Lake in the Hills

All of the following locations are open from Oct. 19 through Oct. 31 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Huntley Park District at 12015 Mill St. in Huntley

Cary Area Library at 1606 Three Oaks Rd. in Cary

Algonquin Library at 2600 Harnish Dr. in Algonquin

All of the following locations are open from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Nunda Township Offices at 3510 Bay Rd. in Crystal Lake

Dunham Township Office at 107 Airport Rd. in Harvard

Marengo City Hall at 132 E. Prairie St. in Marengo

Mail-in ballots can be returned in person at the Lake County Clerk's office, via drop boxes located inside all early voting locations, at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 and at four courthouses: Juvenile Branch Court in Vernon Hills, Mundelein Branch Court in Mundelein, Round Lake Branch Court in Round Lake Beach and Park City Branch Court in Park City. More details can be found here.

Lake County Clerk's office, courthouse lobby at 18 N. County St. in Waukegan (will have a ballot drop box)

Sept. 24 to Oct. 16 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 19 to Nov. 1 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All of the following locations are open from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Antioch Township Office at 1625 Deep Lake Rd. in Lake Villa

Lake County Fairgrounds at 1060 E. Peterson Rd. in Grayslake

Avon Township at 433 E. Washington St. in Round Lake Park

Lake County Clerk's office, courthouse lobby at 18 N. County St. in Waukegan

Ela Township Office at 1155 E. Route 22 in Lake Zurich

Lake Forest City Hall at 220 E. Deerpath Rd. in Lake Forest

Fremont Township Office at 22385 W. Route 60 in Mundelein

North Chicago City Hall at 1850 Lewis Ave. in North Chicago

Gurnee Village Hall at 325 N. O’Plaine Rd. in Gurnee

Wauconda Township Office at 505 W. Bonner Rd. in Wauconda

Highland Park Country Club at 1201 Park Ave. W in Highland Park

West Deerfield Township Office at 601 Deerfield Rd. in Deerfield

Jane Addams Center/Bowen Park at 95 Jack Benny Dr. in Waukegan

William E. Peterson Park at 16652 N. Buffalo Grove Rd. in Prairie View

Lake Barrington Village Hall at 23860 N. Old Barrington Rd. in Lake Barrington

Zion City Hall at 2828 Sheridan Rd. in Zion

Lake County Central Permit Facility at 500 W. Winchester Rd. in Libertyville

All of the following locations are open on Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.: