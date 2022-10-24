Endorsement Guide for the 2022 Illinois General Election

The 2022 general election is rapidly approaching, and major Illinois publications and organizations are making their endorsements for some of the most important races on the ticket.

Groups advocating on behalf of a wide range of interests, as well as some of the biggest media outlets in the state, are offering supporters reasons to get behind specific candidates for the election, which will take place on Nov. 8.

Here, we've worked to put together a list of endorsements from around the Chicago area.

Here are the groups/publications included in our list. We did not include county-level political parties or endorsements from elected officials in this guide.

Local Editorial Boards:

Chicago Tribune

Daily Herald

Organizations:

Planned Parenthood – Illinois Chapter

Planned Parenthood describes its mission as “fighting back when anti-abortion politicians and their extremist allies try to outlaw abortion, take away access to affordable birth control, and block patients from care at Planned Parenthood health centers.” Their full list of endorsements can be found here.

Illinois Right to Life

Illinois Right to Life describes its mission as a quest to “be on the cutting edge of the pro-life movement with educational approaches, research and technologies. We use a grassroots approach to build a culture of life in Illinois that welcomes and loves all human life from conception to natural death.”

Moms for America

Moms for America says that its mission is to “empower moms to raise patriots and promote liberty for the healing of America.”

Sierra Club – Illinois Chapter

The Sierra Club describes itself as “the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States.”

Illinois Fraternal Order of Police

The Illinois FOP is a group representing more than 33,000 active and retired police officers in Illinois.

Illinois Education Association

The Illinois Education Association represents teachers and their interests in the state. It’s an affiliate of the National Education Association, and says it “works to make our good public schools even better for all students.”

Illinois Chamber of Commerce

A group dedicated to protecting the rights of business owners, the chamber calls itself “a champion for markets that work,” working to “counter anti-business forces and steer government decisions to pro-employment and pro-growth outcomes.”

Illinois AFL-CIO

The AFL-CIO is “comprised of over 1,500 affiliated unions representing nearly 900,000 workers in Illinois,” according to its website. “Although we are many, we have one common goal – economic security and a fair economy that works for all,” the group says of its mission.

Worker’s Rights Amendment

The Chicago Tribune endorses a “no” vote.

The Daily Herald endorses a “no” vote.

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce endorses a “no” vote.

The Illinois AFL-CIO endorses a “yes” vote.

One of the most contentious races in the 2022 general election will decide Illinois’ next governor, as incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker faces off against Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey.

Governor: Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) vs. State Sen. Darren Bailey (R)

-Pritzker has received endorsements from the Chicago Tribune, as well as Planned Parenthood and the Illinois AFL-CIO.

-Bailey has received endorsements from Moms for America and the Illinois FOP.

*Note: The Daily Herald has not yet endorsed a candidate in this race.

US Senate: Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D) vs. Kathy Salvi (R)

-Duckworth has received endorsements from the Chicago Tribune and Daily Herald. She was also endorsed by the Illinois AFL-CIO and Planned Parenthood.

-Salvi has received endorsements from Moms for America, the Illinois FOP and Illinois Right to Life.

Secretary of State: Alexi Giannoulias (D) vs. Dan Brady (R)

-Giannoulias has received endorsements from the Chicago Tribune and Daily Herald. He was also endorsed by the Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood and the Illinois AFL-CIO.

-Brady has received endorsements from the Illinois FOP, the Illinois Education Association, Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois and Illinois Right to Life.

Attorney General: A.G. Kwame Raoul (D) vs. Thomas DeVore (R)

-Raoul has received endorsements from the Chicago Tribune and Daily Herald. He was also endorsed by Planned Parenthood and the Illinois AFL-CIO.

-DeVore has received the endorsement of the Illinois FOP.

Treasurer: Treasurer Michael Frerichs (D) vs. State Rep. Tom Demmer (R)

-Frerichs has received endorsements from the Chicago Tribune and Daily Herald. He was also endorsed by Planned Parenthood, the Sierra Club and the Illinois AFL-CIO.

Note: Demmer does not have an endorsement page on his website

Comptroller: Comptroller Susana Mendoza (D) vs. Shannon Teresi (R)

-Mendoza has received endorsements from the Chicago Tribune and Daily Herald. She was also endorsed by Planned Parenthood, the Illinois AFL-CIO and the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

Note: Teresi does not have an endorsement page on her website.

U.S. House

Chicago Tribune Endorsements:

Jonathan Jackson (1), Rep. Robin Kelly (2), Delia Ramirez (3), Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (4), Rep. Mike Quigley (5), Rep. Sean Casten (6), Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (8), Rep. Jan Schakowsky (9), Rep. Brad Schneider (10), Rep. Bill Foster (11), No endorsement (12), Nikki Budzinski (13), Rep. Lauren Underwood (14), No endorsement (15), No endorsement (16), Esther Joy King (17)

Daily Herald Endorsements:

Ramirez (3), Quigley (5), Casten (6), Krishnamoorthi (8), Schakowsky (9), Schneider (10), Foster (11), Underwood (14)

Planned Parenthood Endorsements:

Kelly (2), Ramirez (3), Garcia (4), Quigley (5), Casten (6), Krishnamoorthi (8), Schakowsky (9), Schneider (10), Foster (11), Budzinski (13), Underwood (14), Eric Sorensen (17)

Illinois AFL-CIO Endorsements:

Jackson (1), Kelly (2), Ramirez (3), Garcia (4), Quigley (5), Casten (6), Krishnamoorthi (8), Schakowsky (9), Schneider (10), Foster (11), Homer Markel (12), Budzinski (13), Underwood (14), Sorensen (17)

Moms for America Action Endorsements:

Keith Pekau (6), Catalina Lauf (11), Rep. Mary Miller (15)

State Supreme Court:

2nd District - Elizabeth Rochford (D) vs. Mark Curran (R)

-Rochford has received endorsements from Planned Parenthood and the Illinois AFL-CIO.

-Illinois Right to Life found Curran to be qualified.

3rd District - Mary K. O'Brien (D) vs. Justice Michael Burke (R)

-O'Brien has received endorsements from Planned Parenthood and the Illinois AFL-CIO.

-Illinois Right to Life found Burke to be qualified.