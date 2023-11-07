Ed Burke's federal corruption trial opens with jury selection

He was far and away the most powerful figure in Chicago government for decades. The FBI raid on his offices in late 2018 sent shockwaves through the city’s political landscape.

But when 53 prospective jurors from all across northern Illinois were asked if they had ever heard anything about the corruption case against Ed Burke - fewer than 10 raised their hands.

"I think this is probably one of the most significant public corruption trials of a generation," said former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who acknowledged her 2019 victory was tied to the scandal.

Burke was indicted in 2019 on 14 counts of racketeering, extortion and bribery – charged with using his positions as 14th Ward alderman and Finance Committee chair to steer private business to his law firm. He has pleaded not guilty, as have the two other defendants in the case: Burke's longtime aide Peter Andrews and real estate developer Charles Cui.

Those charges came after the feds convinced fellow alderman Danny Solis – confronted with allegations of his own corruption - to wear a wire on Burke and Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, indicted last year.

"It may well be the end of an era," said political science professor Dick Simpson, who served on City Council with Burke in the 1970s. "The Mike Madigans and the Eddie Burkes are not likely to come again."

Now, years in the making, the curtain has lifted on one of Chicago's most closely watched criminal trials in years.

Burke's trial began Monday with jury selection. One by one, prospective jurors were asked about their occupations, feelings on law enforcement, where they get their news.

Most said they had little interest in local politics – many who lived in Chicago said they did not know their ward or alderman.

Those who are selected to serve on the jury will soon learn, as the proceedings are poised to lift the veil on the Chicago machine.

Judge Virginia Kendall ruled last week that a political science professor’s expert testimony can be included, in part because “the structure of Chicago’s City Council is not inherently understood through common sense; nor does it parallel that of other large municipalities."

"Jurors need the basic information about the structure and processes of Chicago’s City Council to put into context the facts that they will be discerning," Kendall wrote.

Now, after spending his entire life building a political empire, Burke’s fate could soon be decided by 12 jurors who likely never knew his name - or his power.

A total of 20 jurors were questioned Monday. Jury selection continues Tuesday and the trial is expected to last six weeks.