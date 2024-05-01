Illinois bill would combat catalytic converter thefts, lawmaker says

A new bill under consideration by the Illinois General Assembly would aim to discourage the theft and resale of catalytic converters, with the state having one of the worst rates of such thefts in the country.

According to research cited by bill sponsor Sen. Michael Hastings, more than 2,000 insurance claims were filed between 2020-2022 after devices were stolen from vehicles, the fourth-highest rate in the U.S. during that time according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

A replacement catalytic converter for a vehicle can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $3,500, according to a press release.

“Replacing catalytic converters is an unnecessary cost and time-consuming burden for vehicle owners,” he said. “This measure will provide drivers with a tool to stop the stripping of catalytic converters and hold recyclable metal dealers accountable to stop the illegal sale of these parts.”

Catalytic converters, which came into use in the 1970s, help lower the level of pollutants released into the air by converting hazardous gases into less harmful substances.

According to the National Science Federation, precious metals found in catalytic converters can include platinum, palladium and rhodium, and all three have high resale values.

The proposed bill, under consideration by the Senate, would require dealers to keep records of vehicle identification numbers of the vehicles from which the converter was removed, and to note any numbers, bar codes, stickers or other unique markings of the devices.

The bill would require recycling facilities to obtain a copy of the certificate of title or uniform invoice showing the seller’s ownership of the vehicle in transactions involving converters.

“Our hope is this new measure will discourage those engaging in this illegal activity by instituting safeguards,” Hastings said.