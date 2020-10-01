Early Voting Begins in Chicago: Here's What You Need to Know

Already made up your mind on who to vote for and want to cast your ballot before Election Day on Nov. 3? If you're in Chicago, you can vote early in the general election at one location beginning Thursday or at one of 50 places, one in each ward, across the city starting later in October.

Officials say early voting provides more flexibility to cast your ballot, with more options for locations and times, spreading out the rush to hopefully avoid a crowded polling place on Election Day - particularly important as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

You can find all of the early voting locations across Chicago, as well as the dates and times they will be open, listed below. All Chicago residents can vote at any of the city's early voting locations.

While a government-issued photo ID is not required to vote, it can be helpful to bring one should any questions about registration, address, signature, or more arise during the voting process.

Anyone who is not yet registered to vote can do so online here through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 18, or in person at several locations like government offices and public libraries up to 27 days before the election.

Beginning Oct. 7, voters can register in person at any of the early voting locations using grace period registration but must be prepared to cast their ballots at the same time. Those wishing to do so are required to bring two forms of ID, one of which has the voter's current address.

If you requested to vote by mail and want to hand deliver your ballot to your local election authority, bypassing the U.S. Postal Service, you can do so at in person at any of the early voting locations in Chicago, which will have a mail-in ballot drop box on site.

If you requested to vote by mail but would prefer to vote in person, you can do so by surrendering your mail-in ballot to an election judge for cancellation at an early voting site or your polling place, then casting your ballot there in person. If you did not receive your mail-in ballot, you can also vote in person by signing an affidavit that you did not receive it or were informed by your election authority that they did not receive your ballot in the mail.

Not in Chicago? You can find all the early voting locations and times for suburban Cook County and 10 other surrounding counties here.

Early voting locations and times are as follows:

All locations will have a mail-in ballot drop box on site.

Loop Super Site at Clark and Lake at 191 N. Clark St.

Oct. 1 to Nov. 2 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All of the following locations are open from Oct. 14 to Nov. 2 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.: