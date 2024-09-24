Illinois Election 2024

DuPage County group aims to help first-time voters as election nears

The LWV DuPage County created a step-by-step video to show what to expect at the ballot box while voting

Early voting in most of Illinois' counties will begin this week, and the League of Women Voters in DuPage County is working to educate first-time voters on the process involved.

“We’ve gotten feedback that people are maybe a little bit anxious, or they don’t know if it’s the first time they’re going to the polls, they don’t know what to do or how to do it," said co-president of LWV Glen Ellyn branch Barbara Kwiatkowsky. “Obviously registering voters [is] one of the most important things the League does nationwide, but getting people to the polls is just as important."

That's why the League created this video to help educate, and show the step-by-step process, of voting. The DuPage County election division loaned them demo equipment used to train judges so the video would mirror what a real polling place would look like.

"This video really tried to show what you’re going to be asked, how you’re going to vote, what is going to happen to that ballot," said Kwiatkowsky.

It also explains how to register online or at a polling place, and details how you can view a sample ballot online at vote411.org.

"The ballot is full of other candidates, and so the down ballot (races are) just as important as the presidential," she said.

The DuPage County Clerk's office says 25,000 voters have registered since June 1.

In-person early voting in DuPage County begins Thursday at the following locations for the November 5th General Election:

  • DuPage County Fairgrounds (Building 5): 2015 W Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187
  • Addison Township Office (Event Center): 401 N Addison Rd, Addison, IL 60101
  • Bartlett Community Center (Program Room 5): 700 S Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103
  • Downers Grove Recreation Center (Room 103): 4500 Belmont Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515
  • Naperville Municipal Center (Meeting Rooms A & B): 400 S Eagle St, Naperville, IL 60540

These locations will be open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. (noon) until October 19, 2024.

These and additional locations will open for early voting as permanent locations starting Monday, October 21.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Election 2024
