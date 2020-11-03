Election 2020

Do You Need ID to Vote in Illinois? Here's What You Should Bring With You

Heading the polls this Election Day and not sure what you should bring with you?

Here's a breakdown.

If you are taking advantage of grace period registration, you need to bring two forms of ID, one with your address, like a utility bill, bank statement, pay stub, etc.

If you are already registered to vote at your current address, you do not need a government-issued photo ID to vote under Illinois law. But it can be helpful to bring one should any questions about registration, address, signature, or more arise during the voting process.

And if you need notes to help you remember which candidates you want to vote for, go ahead and bring them! You are legally allowed to bring written or printed materials into the voting booth to assist you.

