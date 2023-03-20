Cook County Officials Seek More Than 1,000 Municipal Election Judges

The Cook County Clerk’s Office is soliciting applications as they seek more than 1,000 new election judges prior to the April 4 election.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough issued the call this week for more judges as the election looms in just two weeks.

“Without our judges, there is no election – along with our voters, they are the crucial piece to the puzzle that is our democracy,” Yarbrough said. “That’s why we’re gathered here, from all different walks from government, to put out a call for action for the upcoming April 4 election.”

Residents of all ages can apply, including college and high school students. Bilingual residents are encouraged as well, as ballots are offered in 12 languages.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Municipalities in suburban Cook County are having races for mayor, trustee, school district boards, park district boards and more, according to the press release.

In Cook County, election judges receive a payment of $250, and polling place technicians are paid $385 for the day.

A training course is required prior to the election. Those working are required to be on-site from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The applications can be found on the county’s website, or at 312-603-0970.

Here is information on other clerk’s offices seeking election judges.

In Chicago, judges are required to arrive at 5 a.m. to set up equipment, and are expected to work through 7 p.m.

Judges must be U.S. citizens and registered voters if they are eligible to register, and must be able to read, write and speak English.

In-person training is required.

Election judges who have previously served are paid $255. New judges who complete training are paid $230.

Election judges are chosen by the county clerk and by the party chairperson of your declared party. Election judges are paid $110, with an additional $40 for completing training.

Judges are required to attend training, and are expected to remain at polling places from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day.

Judges are paid $250, and can earn an additional $30 if they pick up and return supplies.

College and high school students can also earn $250. High school students must be in their junior or senior year, and must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Election judges must be citizens of the U.S. and eligible to vote. They must be able to read, write and speak English, and must be “skilled in the four fundamental rules of mathematics.”

They must also declare party preferences.

Judges earn $140 for each election served, and receive an additional $40 for each training session.

Prospective judges must be U.S. citizens and a resident of Kane County, and must be able to read, speak and write in English.

Judges are expected to be at polling places from 5 a.m. to after the teardown of equipment following poll closure at 7 p.m.

Judges who complete training will receive $200 for their work.

In Kankakee County, residents must be citizens of the U.S. and “be of good repute.” Candidates must also declare party affiliation.

Candidates who complete training and work for the entirety of Election Day will receive $160, and those who are trained to operate touch screen machines get an additional $25.

Election judges must be citizens of the U.S. and residents of the county, and must be registered voters unless they are a student. Judges receive $150 for their work, and go through training.

Election judges must adhere to requirements that include declaring affiliation with a political party. Judges who complete training and server as a check-in or ballot-issue judge earn $165, while judges who serve as ballot box judges will receive $205.

LaSalle County

Party-affiliation is required to serve as an election judge in LaSalle County, with the county clerk requesting more than three-dozen additional Republicans and a limited number of Democrats.

Judges are paid $160 for their time, including training.

Election judges must help open and close polls and are responsible for all election materials. They must be citizens of the U.S. and be able to read, write and speak English.

Election judges must declare their party affiliation, and must be active and registered voters, unless they are in school. Judges receive a base pay of $200, and can earn additional money for additional responsibilities.