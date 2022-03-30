Chicago Weighs Bid to Host 2024 Democratic National Convention

While it is still extremely early in the process, NBC News has learned that the city of Chicago is weighing a potential bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, and that the bid has plenty of high-profile support from elected officials in the state of Illinois.

According to officials with the consulting group that is working with potential host cities for the convention, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth have all played key roles in beginning to coordinate on a potential bid for the convention, which will take place during the summer prior to the 2024 presidential election.

According to Tarrah Cooper Wright, communications strategist and CEO of Rise Strategy Group, Chicago’s size, hotel capacity and its status as a traditional Democratic stronghold are being cited as some of its biggest selling points.

"As the DNC begins planning for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Chicago is considering a bid to be host city,” she said. “From previous Democratic Conventions to the NATO Summit and annual large-scale events like the Air & Water Show, Chicago has a track record of successfully hosting large-scale events, and has the leadership required to make a convention a success. Our city and state—a vibrant and diverse metropolis, thriving suburbs and strong rural communities—offer proof that our party’s policies deliver for American families, and a convention would provide a boost to the local economy. Given the potential for Chicago to be an ideal host, we have agreed to explore this possibility and will make a decision in the near future."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rep. Robin Kelly, the head of the state’s Democratic party, and Sen. Dick Durbin have also been involved in the planning, per NBC News.

Chicago has hosted the convention on numerous occasions, most recently in 1996 when former President Bill Clinton was nominated for his run at a second term. It also hosted the infamous 1968 convention, with Mayor Richard J. Daley ordering crackdowns on protesters that resulted in large-scale riots and police beating and clubbing protesters.

NBC News also reports that Las Vegas could be a potential landing site for the convention.