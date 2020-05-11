Chicago Police Union Elects New President With Controversial Past

Members of Chicago's police union on Friday elected a new president who is known for his outspoken criticisms of the department and has a long history of controversy.

John Catanzara defeated incumbent Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7 President Kevin Graham in a runoff election, the union said Friday. Catanzara won with about 55% of the vote, earning 4,709 votes to Graham's 3,872 in the contest held after neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the initial election in March.

Catanzara is currently relieved of his police powers and under investigation by the department on allegations related to a 2018 police report he filed against then-police Supt Eddie Johnson. Catanzara accused Johnson of breaking the law by allowing marchers onto the Dan Ryan Expressway during the summer of 2018 to protest city violence.

A 25-year veteran of the force, Catanzara has had dozens of complaints filed against him in his career. He has also been suspended multiple times and two Chicago police superintendents have independently tried to fire him, according to multiple reports.

The first attempt at firing Catanzara came in 2008, when then-Supt. Jody Weis alleged he did not follow orders to complete a psychological exam, according to the Chicago Tribune. But the Chicago Police Board ultimately ruled in his favor, restoring him to his position.

Three years later, according to the Tribune, then-Supt. Garry McCarthy tried to fire Catanzara for picking up a side job as a restaurant security guard while on medical leave for a back injury. The board found he was guilty of several violations in that case, according to the Tribune, but voted to suspend him rather than fire him.

In September 2017, Catanzara was reprimanded after posting a photo on social media of himself with a sign expressing support for President Donald Trump and opposition to protests during the national anthem.

In the photo, a uniformed Catanzara is shown standing in front of a Chicago Police SUV, holding an American flag. At his feet sits a sign reading, "I stand for the Anthem I love the American flag I support my president and the 2nd Amendment."

The Chicago Police Department’s code of conduct does not allow officers to participate "in any partisan political campaign or activity."

"As we have said before, the rules prohibiting officers from making political statements while in uniform will be applied consistently. This will be no different," the department said in a statement at the time.

Other posts appearing on Catanzara’s page feature inflammatory language about Muslims, plus criticisms of protesters, state and local government, as well as former President Barack Obama.

Posts of that nature appear to violate the department's policy on personal social media use, which prohibits members from sharing "communications that discredit or reflect poorly on the Department, its missions or goals," as well as "content that is disparaging to a person or group based on race, religion, sexual orientation, or any other protected class."

Catanzara will lead the union amid contract negotiations and as CPD continues to implement court-supervised reforms based on a 2016 U.S. Department of Justice report found a history of civil rights violations within the department it investigated in the wake of the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald.