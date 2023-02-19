Chicago Early Voting Sites Could Open Late Monday, Board of Elections Says

Early voting sites across Chicago's 50 wards could have delayed openings Monday as a result of voting machine programming undertaken a day prior, the city's Board of Election Commissioners said.

In a news release, the CBOE said it must program all voting touchscreen machines to comply with an Illinois Appellate Court order requiring the board to restore the name of Shawn A. Walker - a candidate for 28th Ward alderperson - to the ballot.

The work was scheduled to take place after polls closed Sunday, beginning at 4 p.m. through Monday morning, to "cause the least amount of disruption for Chicago voters." While the board noted the possibility of delays, it stated all early voting sites "will open as soon as possible" on Monday.

The Chicago Board of Elections supersite, 191 N. Clark, and board offices at 69 W. Washington will be open for regularly scheduled hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can check the "open" or "closed" status of your ward's early voting site here.