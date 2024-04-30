brandon johnson

Chicago adds funds into $500-a-month guaranteed income program

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced an additional $32 million in investments for a program that provided $500 per month in guaranteed income for lower-income households in the city.

The additional investment in the Chicago Resilient Communities pilot comes as Chicago tries to finish spending $576 million in funds from the federal government, sent to the city as part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free 24/7

The spending has to be done soon to avoid having to send the money back to the federal government, and the mayor unveiled a series of investments on Tuesday.

“When I came into office, I wanted to ensure the money the city received from the federal government was utilized to help the communities most impacted by the pandemic and the many long-standing inequities it exacerbated,” Johnson said. “My administration has developed a plan to ensure that these funds are being used in a strategic way to directly and concretely impact the lives of people across Chicago.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A total of 5,000 households were selected for the initial program, according to the city. The requirements for participants included residency in the city, being 18 years of age or older, and having experienced economic hardship related to COVID-19. Applicants must also have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.

It is not known at this time when the city will reopen applications for the program, but residents can get more information on the pilot's website.

With the new investments, a total of $63 million has been put into the pilot, according to city officials.  

Local

Cicadas Illinois 33 mins ago

They're here: Cicadas emerge in Chicago area, earlier than usual

Chicago Real Estate 34 mins ago

5 Illinois cities named among ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live' in U.S.

Other programs that will receive funding from the remaining COVID funds include housing support, human rights, arts and culture, and effective governance, according to the mayor’s office.  

This article tagged under:

brandon johnson
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us