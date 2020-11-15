Chicago Police Warn of Continued Strong Winds, High Waves Along the Lakefront

Chicago police warned of strong winds and high waves along the lakefront Sunday, as the National Weather Service issues warning across the area.

Police shared a Hazardous Weather Outlook, Storm Warning and Gale Warning from the National Weather Service Saturday saying winds could reach 58 mph winds and 12-foot waves from Lake Michigan.

The warning advises mariners "remain in port, alter course and secure vessels for serious conditions." Officials also warned runners, joggers and walkers to avoid the lakefront path, saying the waves could pull them into the water.

@NWSChicago has issued Hazardous Weather Outlook, Storm Warning, & Gale Warning 50kt winds and significant waves to 9ft with occassional 12ft waves. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure vessels for serious conditions. Runners, joggers and... pic.twitter.com/UhzJ9SOTJd — Chicago Police Marine Unit (@CPDMarineUnit) November 14, 2020

In the Chicago Police Marine Unit's Twitter account, officials posted a video of waves crashing against the pavement along the city's lakefront.

Chicago police tweeted Sunday to, again, avoid the lakefront due to rain and high winds in the morning, advising "extra care while driving."

According to the NBC 5 Storm team, cold temperatures will move in through the afternoon, dropping to low 30s and potentially bringing a mix of clouds, showers and snow in northern counties.

Wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph are expected Sunday, with some reaching as high as 50 mph, likely continuing into the evening.

As of Sunday morning, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Jasper, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Kenosha, La Porte, La Salle, Lake, McHenry, Newton and Will counties are under a wind advisory.

La Porte County is also under a lakeshore flood watch Sunday.