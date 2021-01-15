Chicago Police Sending 40 Officers to DC for Inauguration

With the possibility of unrest and violence in Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day, the Chicago Police Department is sending 40 police officers to the nation's capital to assist with security efforts.

Numerous local and federal agencies, such as the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and National Guard, will be supported by officers from Chicago and other cities including Cincinnati and New York City.

In a statement, CPD told NBC 5 that the officers have volunteered their services and will use their own personal time. A department spokesperson added that its officers regularly travel to Washington, D.C., for the inauguration.

Heightened security measures were put into place after Jan. 6, when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters overwhelmed U.S. Capitol Police and a crowd of rioters breached the building.

An inauguration rehearsal, previously scheduled for Sunday, was postponed due to security concerns over talk of armed marches next week, NBC Washington reported.

In Chicago, the city plans to activate its emergency operations center in preparation of the inauguration.

Currently, officials said they are not aware of "any actionable activity being planned in Chicago."

Earlier this week, Illinois State Police said they were "tracking possible events at the Illinois Capitol building this weekend" following a memo from the FBI warning law enforcement agencies across the country of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitols.