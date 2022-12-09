Chicago Police Searching for Robbery Suspect With a U-Haul Getaway Truck

Chicago Police are investigating a series of muggings that they say have happened in neighborhoods along the lakefront and involve an alleged robber using a U-Haul truck to flee the scene.

Detectives say a man approaches victims on the sidewalk, takes their property by force and then runs toward a U-Haul box truck, which he uses to get away.

Three attacks happened on Tuesday: the first just after 10 a.m. in the 500 block of East Grand in Streeterville, another around 1:30 p.m. along the 5900 block of North Kenmore in Edgewater and a third around 9:40 p.m. along the 3000 block of North Pine Grove in East Lake View.

Bob Dressel, who recently moved to Edgewater said the robberies are a concern.

“I think it’s something all residents should be aware of,” he said.

Police on Thursday released still images of surveillance video showing the vehicle involved in the robberies: a U-Haul box truck with a tourist destination graphic on the side. They have also released another still of the alleged suspect. He appears to be 20-30 years of old, wearing a black, blue or gray jacket and dark colored jeans.

The attacks have East Lakeview residents like Kyle Fosnaugh on edge.

“I thought this was a safer area of Chicago, I wasn’t too concerned. But now I am a little more concerned,” he said

According to police reports, the victims' credit cards were used to buy gift cards and other merchandise, almost always at the closest Target store.

U-Haul is working with Chicago police, saying in a statement it, “employs a robust investigations unit that works closely with law enforcement to see that individuals engaged in criminal acts involving our equipment are caught and prosecuted.”

Another resident, Stanton Thompson, says he is careful every time he goes outside.

“I look out the door before I go out, I’ve got pepper spray and everything,” he said.

He told his neighbors to be cautious.

“Look around and everything,” he said. “It’s sad but time are getting like this. We just have to keep praying,” he said.