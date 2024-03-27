Chicago police search for armed suspects responsible for 13 robberies

Shocking video of a brazen crime in Chicago shows two masked men hold a victim at gunpoint in Humboldt Park as part of a spree of armed robberies.



NBC Chicago learned the victim was just heading into work when they confronted him at the front door. It happened at around 5:30 a.m. near Division Street and Kostner Avenue on March 16.

“After seeing that it really scares me because I can’t believe that,” said Amy Do, who works right next door.

Do is the owner of One Stop Salon and said over the years they’ve made some changes to their security.

“We double lock the doors so we don’t let strange people come in or whatever unless you got an appointment,” she said.

Police said the suspects captured on surveillance in the 4300 block of W. Division Street are responsible for at least 13 armed robberies in a time span of three days. The robbers striking in the overnight hours in Humboldt Park, Lawndale and even in West Town.

1100 block of N. Kostner Ave on March 12, 2024 at 3 a.m. 2500 block of W. Madison Ave on March 12, 2024 at 3:40 a.m. 2100 block of N. Kimball Ave on March 12, 2024 at 3:44 a.m. 1600 block of N. Keating Ave on March 12, 2024 at 4 a.m. 1100 block of N. Pulaski Rd on March 12, 2024 at 4:25 a.m. 4200 block of W. Grand Ave on March 12, 2024 at 10 a.m. 1500 block of W Cortez St. on March 14, 2024 at 12 p.m. 2600 block of S. Pulaski Rd. on March 16, 2024 at 4:15 am. 2800 block of S. Lawndale on March 16, 2024 at 4:15 a.m. 1000 block of N. Pulaski on March 16, 2024 at 4:19 a.m. 3500 block of W. 26th St. on March 16, 2024 at 4:20 a.m. 4400 block of W. Cortez on March 16, 2024 at 4:41 a.m. 4300 block of W. Division St. on March 16, 2024 at 5:45 a.m.

“It doesn’t matter where you are,” said Do. “If it happens it happens, but it seems like we need more police officers out there and check on the people.”

From March 12 to March 16, Chicago police said three separate crews have been out committing these robberies. 31 people have been targeted. Chicago police issued three community alerts in just 48 hours.

“It’s not like it used to be where we can come outside, let the kids play,” said Anna Martinez. “It’s not like that no more, you can’t have your own freedom no more.”

Martinez lives on Dickens Street in Logan Square and said her relative’s camera caught an armed robbery right in front of their house in the 2100 bock of N. Kimball Avenue.

“It’s horrible to feel that way in your own neighborhood,” she said.

She wants to feel safe in her neighborhood and now calling on her alderman to help them get a pod camera installed on her block.

“At some point something needs to be done,” she said. “I don’t know what it is actually if anything can be done can help us feel a little safe, but it’s too out of control.”