Chicago Police Report 22 Additional Cases of Coronavirus

The Chicago Police Department is reporting that 22 additional officers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the department’s total number of positive tests to 134 since the pandemic began.

Of those 134 members of the department, 128 are sworn officers and six are civilians, the department said. Police say 20 additional officers tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, and two additional civilian members of the force tested positive.

The department also announced Wednesday that three sworn members of the force who had previously tested positive for the virus have recovered from their symptoms and have returned to active duty.

One officer, 50-year-old Marco Di Franco, died last week after contracting the virus.