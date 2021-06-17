Chicago Police Release Photos of Woman Wanted For Randomly Stabbing People

Police have released photos of a woman wanted for stabbing three people and threatening to shoot another on Chicago's North Side this month.

In all four attacks, the woman stabbed and threatened to shoot the victims "for no apparent reason" Area Three detectives said in a community alert.

The woman was wearing a pink top in three of the four attacks, which happened in the Lake View, Edgewater and Uptown neighborhoods:

About 10:45 a.m. June 5 in the 4800 block of North Marine Drive;

About 8:45 p.m. June 5 in the 1000 block of West Thorndale Avenue;

About 4:40 p.m. June 9 in the 4800 block of North Broadway;

About 4:25 p.m. June 11 in the 3000 block of North Broadway.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 312-744-8261.