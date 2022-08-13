Chicago Police Questioning Person of Interest After Multiple Woman Say Man on Electric Skateboard Groped Them

Chicago police are questioning a person of interest in connection with multiple reports from women who said a man downtown came up behind them and groped them, according to officials.

Earlier this week, Chicago police issued a community alert seeking to identify a suspect riding an electric skateboarder who had been linked to at least two recent assaults.

The first incident occurred at 10:15 a.m. on June 1 in the 400 block of West Lake Street, when a man wearing a white bike helmet approached a woman and touched her inappropriately before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The second incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Aug. 6, in the 1100 block of South State Street, when authorities say a man matching the same description man approached a female victim from behind and violated her. The offender then fled the scene.

Additional information about the person of interest wasn't available Saturday evening. So far, no charges have been filed.