Chicago police officer shot in Gold Coast neighborhood; some streets closed

Editor's Note: Police are expected to hold a press conference Monday morning to provide an update on the investigation. The press conference will play in the video above once it begins.

Chicago police were investigating after an officer was shot in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood early Monday.

According to police, an officer was shot near Walton and State street. The shooting occurred as part of a "smash-and-grab," after a car drove into a store, police added.

Several streets in the area were closed as part of the investigation, including Rush Street between Walton and Oak, and State Street between Walton and Oak, NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria reports.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. A suspect involved in the shooting was also hospitalized with more serious injuries, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Photos and video from the scene show several Chicago police officers, cars and ambulances, with evidence markers covering portions of the street.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.