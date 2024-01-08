Chicago Police

Chicago police officer shot in Gold Coast neighborhood; some streets closed

Several streets in the area were closed as part of the investigation

Editor's Note: Police are expected to hold a press conference Monday morning to provide an update on the investigation. The press conference will play in the video above once it begins.

Chicago police were investigating after an officer was shot in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood early Monday.

According to police, an officer was shot near Walton and State street. The shooting occurred as part of a "smash-and-grab," after a car drove into a store, police added.

Several streets in the area were closed as part of the investigation, including Rush Street between Walton and Oak, and State Street between Walton and Oak, NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria reports.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. A suspect involved in the shooting was also hospitalized with more serious injuries, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Local

Chicago Forecast 2 hours ago

Winter weather advisory issued for much of Chicago area ahead of first big snowstorm

DuPage County 9 hours ago

Large fire erupts at commercial building in unincorporated DuPage County

Photos and video from the scene show several Chicago police officers, cars and ambulances, with evidence markers covering portions of the street.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceGold Coast
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us