Chicago police issue community alert after attempted kidnapping of three minors in Bridgeport

Chicago police issued a community alert on Monday after an attempted kidnapping of three minors in Bridgeport on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, three minors were playing on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of South Halsted Street at around 8:10 a.m. Sunday when a man asked them to use their cell phone while attempting to get them into a vehicle.

Police said that at this time, a witness intervened and the suspect fled the scene in that vehicle, in which he was a passenger.

The suspect was described as in between 20 and 30 years of age with multiple tattoos on both arms and a ponytail hairstyle.

The driver of the vehicle, a grey four-door sedan was described as a woman approximately 40 to 50 years of age.

Anyone who may come into contact with the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately. There is currently no further information available.