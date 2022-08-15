Chicago Police Investigate After 2 People Found Dead Inside Ravenswood Residence

Chicago police are investigating after two individuals were found dead inside of a residence in the Ravenswood neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, a woman and a 44-year-old man were discovered dead inside of the residence in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Both individuals had suffered gunshot wounds to the head, according to police.

Area Three detectives say that a weapon was recovered on the scene, and an investigation is underway into the fatalities.

No further information was immediately available.