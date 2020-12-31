Chicago Park District Suspends In-Person Winter Activities Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The Chicago Park District announced Thursday that it will suspend all in-person winter programming due to coronavirus concerns.

Based on Illinois' Tier 3 mitigations, which remain in place throughout Chicago, the park district said all in-person programs scheduled to begin Jan. 4, 2021 will be suspended.

Officials said no winter programming involving face-to-face contact will remain cancelled until public health officials "determine it is safe to resume."

The park district said it will continue to offer families a variety of virtual programs throughout the winter season. For people who registered for in-person programs, officials said they will receive prorated credit that can be applied to future programs.

“The Chicago Park District is committed to protecting our patrons and workforce by following the guidelines put in place by public health officials,” General Superintendent of the Chicago Park District Michael Kelly said. “While we are unable to offer in-person opportunities at this time, families can register for a menu of engaging, virtual programs as well as pre-recorded classes and other unique park experiences, including virtual walks, story time and fitness workouts.”

Though programming will not be taking place, Chicago Park District fieldhouses will remain open for restrooms and shelter during regular hours of operation, according to a release.

Officials said the lakefront trail and outdoor park spaces will remain open with the exception of parkland east of Lake Shore Drive. However, large gatherings and close contact activities remain prohibited.

While on the lakefront trail, pedestrians must abide by the city's "keep it moving" policy while walking, running and hiking. Masks are required.