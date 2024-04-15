Set your alarms, Chicago parks: Registration for some Chicago Park District summer programs begins Monday.

According to the Chicago Park District, online registration for 2024 day camps and summer programs opens at 9 a.m. Monday for parks west of California Avenue,

When it comes to parks east of California, online registration will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

If you're hoping to register in person, you'll be able to do that too - but it won't be as soon.

In-person registration begins on Saturday, April 20 or Monday, April 22 - with the date depending on your park's location. You can find each park's registration date here.

Kids between 6 and 12 years old will be able to participate in the park district's summer day camp, which runs from June 24 to Aug. 2. The six-week experience will feature a variety of sports, arts, fitness and outdoor activities, with an emphasis on civic engagement, inclusion, team building, kindness and more.

Most camps run for six hours a day, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Times do vary by park, however.

The day camp isn't the only option for kids. Numerous summer programs are being offered, and there are even some for adults and seniors.

Children can enroll in courses on everything from archery to arts and crafts, dancing, woodworking and much more. Teens, meanwhile, have an array of options, such as self-defense classes, rowing and the Recreation Leader in Training Program.

Adults will have the chance to hone "old skills and acquire new abilities" through programs revolving around boxing, orchestra, swimming and more.

Seniors 60 years old and above have a lot to choose from as well.

Possibilities include activities like boxing, Pilates and cardio conditioning, along with others like ceramics and line dancing. The aforementioned activities, excluding the day camp, will take place between June 10 and Aug. 25.

See a full list of activities and camps for 2024

Want to see a full list of activities? The park district's activity search tool is available here.

Summer programming will take place at sites across the city, including field houses that had served as migrant shelters. Costs vary depending on activity, though some programs are free.

For those who are worried if they'll be able to afford it, financial assistance is available.

"No child will be turned away for inability to pay," the park district's website stated.

Details on how to apply for financial aid can be found here.