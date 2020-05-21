Chicago Park District Selling 50,000 Flowers

Chicago Park District has partnered with the Garfield Park Conservatory to sell the flowers that would have been planted in gardens across the city.

The District was unable to hire seasonal staff and contractors that would normally plant and care for these flowers in the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. To make sure that the flowers don’t go to waste, the Chicago Park District is partnering with the Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance to sell 50,000 plants.

"The benefits of gardening include physical activity, stress relief and beautification of your home space. We invite you to take a piece of the beauty of our parks home to enjoy," according to the Alliance.

Plants can be purchased through an online marketplace on the Conservatory's website for contactless, curbside pickup at the Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Ave., on May 28, 29, or 30.

The sale offers individual plants, flats and packs of three and six flowers.

Once orders are placed, customers will receive a confirmation email with a link to choose their pick-up time. The online sale closes May 27.