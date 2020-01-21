lawndale

Chicago Paramedic Hurt After Hit-And-Run in Lawndale

Police say the Toyota took off after hitting ambulance

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A Chicago Fire Department paramedic was wounded in a hit-and-run after a car crashed into an ambulance Tuesday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The ambulance was southbound about 1:15 p.m. in the 700 block of South California Avenue when it was struck by a Toyota that was westbound on Flournoy Street, Chicago police said.

The Toyota drove off after the crash, police said.

The paramedic was taken to Rush University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police and fire officials said.

The patient in the ambulance was transported to Stroger Hospital, officials said.

