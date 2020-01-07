Chicago Museums Offer Free Days for Winter

Don’t let the cold Chicago winter ice out your chance to have a good time indoors.

City museums are offering free days for Illinois residents all season long.

Adler Planetarium:

January 7-9, 20-22

February 4-6, 11-13, 17-20

March 9-12

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Info: A valid Id with an Illinois address is required at the box office. Dates are subject to change. More here.

Field Museum:

January 8, 15, 20, 22, 29

February 1-29

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Info: Admission is free for Illinois residents who can provide proof of residency. Discounted passes are also available in person. More here.

Museum of Science and Industry:

January 6-9, 13-16, 20-23, 27-30

February 3-6, 10-13, 18-20, 24-27

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Info: Entry is free for all residents who show valid proof of residency. Limited to six children per one accompanying adult. No other residency discounts apply on free days. More here.

Shedd Aquarium:

January 16-20

February 3-7, 10-14, 17-21, 24-28

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends

Info: Residents receive free admission with valid ID. Capacity is limited. The Shedd recommends reserving tickets in advance online. More here.