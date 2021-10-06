Chicago Marathon

Chicago Marathon 2021 Route: See a Map of the Course

Runners of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon will traverse 26.2 miles on Sunday, Oct. 10, while being cheered on by more than 1 million spectators. It all hinges on the 2021 Chicago Marathon course route.

The race starts in Grant Park and travels through 29 Chicago neighborhoods before ending back in the park.

Whether you're looking over the marathon course as a runner or plotting the best views as a spectator, you can see the full size version of the 2021 Chicago Marathon course map here.

See below for an overview:

Credit: Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Runners will have 6 hours and 30 minutes to complete the marathon race, meaning a 15-minute per mile pace must be kept a majority of the time.

Marathon organizers announced two new exceptions that will allow some runners to defer their entries to 2022, if needed in the lead-up to this year's race.

The marathon's COVID protocols were revealed for the Oct. 10 race, along with the list of this year's elite field of world-class runners.

Whether you’re running the 2021 Chicago Marathon or watching or even just planning to be near the route, there is a lot you should know heading into race weekend. For a guide to the Chicago Marathon, click here.

