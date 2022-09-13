A historic Queen Anne home in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood that once served as the backdrop for a scene in the movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" is for sale -- for a cool $5.95 million dollars.

The home, at 1401 N. Dearborn St., famously known as the Luther McConnell House, was originally constructed in 1877 by architect Evanston-based Asa Lyon and then later remodeled 1920s by Chicago-based architect Richard Nelson, who, in his commission for the project, took design cues from a ship -- the S.S. Normandie, a French ocean liner that made its maiden voyage in 1935, Jameson Sotheby's International Realty says.

The 8,650 square foot house is graced with history, the listing says, from terracotta plaques and original millwork, to period-specific pendants and a marble-floored-foyer, to a grand staircase and a French Rococo-style formal dining room with crystal chandelier.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Courtesy Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty

But perhaps one of the most historical moments Chicagoans may think of when they pass the building dates back only to 1986, when when a young Abe Froman, also known as the Sausage King of Chicago, demanded to be seated at a table inside.

While the scenes inside the fancy and fake French restaurant Chez Quis were filmed in Los Angeles, a post from Choose Chicago says, it's the McConnell house that is used for the exterior shot.

Other amenities inside the home include five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, a library and media room, a salon, a conservatory, a sun room, a roof-top deck, an elevator, and "a massive great room with high ceilings, and a "burlwood-and-marble-fronted fireplace and gilt wrought-iron window gates from the Normandie."

Sounds like it might just be the perfect place to eat pancreas.