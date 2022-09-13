Photos: See Inside The $5.95M Historic Gold Coast Home From ‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

You might recognize the home at 1401 N. Dearborn St., in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, but you aren't exactly sure how. Or from what.

It may be the French Rocco-style formal dining room, the crystal chandelier, the marble floor foyer, or the grand staircase.

Or, it could be the outside of the historic Queen Anne -- which was briefly used for as the backdrop for a scene in the movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

The 8,650 square foot home, famously known as the Luther McConnell House, was originally constructed in 1877 by architect Evanston-based Asa Lyon and then later remodeled 1920s by Chicago-based architect Richard Nelson, who, in his commission for the project, took design cues from a ship -- the S.S. Normandie, a French ocean liner that made its maiden voyage in 1935, Jameson Sotheby's International Realty says.

With hammered copper sinks, restored stained glass and period-specific pendants and sconces, the house oozes with history.

But perhaps one of the most historical moments Chicagoans may think of when they pass the building dates back only to 1986, when when a young Abe Froman, also known as the Sausage King of Chicago, demanded to be seated at a table inside.

While the scenes inside the fancy and fake French restaurant Chez Quis were filmed in Los Angeles, a post from Choose Chicago says, it's the McConnell house that is used for the exterior shot -- although it looks a bit different in present day.

Other amenities inside the home include five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, a library and media room, a salon, a conservatory, a sun room, a roof-top deck, an elevator, and "a massive great room with high ceilings, and a "burlwood-and-marble-fronted fireplace and gilt wrought-iron window gates from the Normandie."

Here's a look inside.

