Chicago is Not the Top U.S. Consumer of Hot Dogs. Frankly, Here's the Real Weiner

Chicago has its own style hot dog, is home to popular hot dog manufacturers and was even dubbed "Hot Dog Town U.S.A." in an article by the New York Times.

So, it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume Chicago is the top consumer of hot dogs in the U.S. That actually isn't the case, based on the most recent data.

Los Angeles ranked as the top hot dog destination for yet another year - an accolade that city can surely relish. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, which compiled the list based on sales and per capita sales in 2022, LA sold nearly 30 million pounds in hot dogs during the course of the year.

New York came in second followed by Dallas, which surpassed Chicago to take the third place spot.

In a statement, NHDSC President and "Hot Dog Top Dog" Eric Mittenthal mentioned the Windy City by name, saying "Hot dogs may be associated with major cities like New York and Chicago..."

But, this time around, the true winner is North Carolina, he said. At least on one specific list.

Five of its communities ranked among the 10 hot dog consuming cities per capita, with Raleigh nabbing the number one spot.

Along with being the top hot dog destination, LA led the pack in terms of sausage consumption, which was also studied by the NHDSC. In a surprise to some, Chicago took third place, ranking higher in sausage consumption compared to the number of hot dogs consumed.

After all, sausage is a big deal in Chicago - especially the iconic Italian Beef Combo, featuring Italian beef and Italian sausage sandwiched together in a bun.

There are plenty of other cities where both hot dogs and sausages are frankly a big deal, too.

The top 10 hot dog and sausage cities are listed below, along with the top 10 cities per capita for each.

Hot Dogs

Top 10 Total

Los Angeles New York Dallas Chicago Philadelphia Boston Houston Washington D.C. Tampa Bay Atlanta

Per Capita

Raleigh/Durham Greensboro Buffalo Paducah Charlotte Knoxville Birmingham Little Rock Richmond Norfolk

Sausages

Top 10 Total

Los Angeles New York Chicago Dallas Houston Philadelphia Boston Washington, D.C. Phoenix Atlanta

Per Capita