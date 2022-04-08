Chicago Hosting ‘Star Trek' Convention This Weekend

Star Trek fans can lay in course for Chicago, as an immersive event for the franchise is slated to hit the city this weekend.

Star Trek: Mission Chicago, an official fan convention sponsored by ViacomCBS and media company ReedPop, is running from Friday to Sunday at McCormick Place.

Attendees can discover a new frontier with the experience, which will delve into the Star Trek universe’s past, present and future with interactive exhibits, merchandise, celebrity guests and more.

Franchise star Kate Mulgrew, who brought character Kathryn Janeway to life, will be available for photos and signings of her memoir.

Others listed among the docket are original series actors George Takei, Walter Koenig and William Shatner. The full guest list can be found here.

Attendees can display their craftsmanship by dressing in their best costumes for the cosplay showcase, which will take place at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to the website, the experience also will be loaded with screenings, as well as exclusive announcements.

The experience precedes the release of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” the franchise’s new show set to premiere next month.

Attendees over the age of 5 are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. Masks are optional, but recommended.

Tickets are available for purchase here. Single-day passes start at $35, and three-day passes start at $155.