Chicago Giving Away More Than 1K Lolla Passes to Vaccinated Residents

Chicago is set to give out 1,200 single-day Lollapalooza passes to vaccinated residents, the city announced Friday.

As the city entered Phase 5, its final reopening stage, Chicago's health department revealed that anyone who makes an appointment at select vaccination sites on June 26 will be given a single-day pass to the four-day fest set for this summer. There will also be an opportunity for already-vaccinated residents to get a pass, the city said.

“Lollapalooza has called Chicago home for the past 16 years, and we truly love this vibrant city,” Charlie Walker with C3 Presents, said in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with and support the City to encourage vaccinations.”

Chicago's largest music festival will be held at full capacity from July 29 to Aug. 1 this year after the event was postponed in 2020 due the coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials, four select vaccination sites in Chicago will transform into a "Lollapalooza experience," with DJs, custom Lolla-branded giveaways and free passes for residents. Each site will offer passes to a different day of the festival:

· Wilbur Wright College: Passes for Thursday, July 29

· Richard J. Daley College: Passes for Friday, July 30

· Kennedy King College: Passes for Saturday, July 31

· Malcolm X College: Passes for Sunday, August 1

The passes can be picked up on July 10.

The city noted that appointments are required and only confirmed appointments will be accepted at each site. The sites will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so only those 18 and older can register.

Click here to register: https://pcmslolla.juvare.com.

Already vaccinated? Don't worry, you'll also have a chance to get passes.

A link to passes will be released on June 27 on the Chicago Department of Public Health's social media channels and on its website, the department said.

The Lollapalooza passes will be available for pickup on July 10 at a special Protect Chicago Music Series concert event at the House of Blues, featuring an unnamed Lollapalooza artist, officials said. Residents will need to bring their vaccination card as proof of vaccination and a matching photo ID to pick up their passes.

Lollapalooza already released its full lineup for the 2021 festival earlier this month with the Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler the Creator and Miley Cyrus slated to headline. Other artists scheduled to perform include DaBaby, Marshmello, Illenium, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch.