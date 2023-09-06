All the Chicago free museum days for September 2023

Dozens of free days are coming up at Chicago museums this fall. Here's a full list of all the free days at museums across Chicago for September.

Adler Planetarium

Free for Illinois residents on Wednesdays after 4 p.m.

Art Institute of Chicago

Free for Illinois residents from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday evenings through Aug. 31

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays. The museum also offers free admission to all military personnel and first responders

Field Museum

September: Free for Illinois residents Sept. 5, 9, 12, 19, 26

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Free admission for Illinois residents on Tuesdays.

The MCA also offers free admission for Illinois teachers, visitors with disabilities and their caretakers, active-duty military, police and fire department personnel, and veterans.

Museum of Science and Industry

September: Free for Illinois residents Sept. 5, 6, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 20, 26

Shedd Aquarium

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through September and October.

Chicago Museums, Attractions That Are Always Free

In addition, Bank of America cardholders can receive free general admission to the following museums during the first full weekend of each month, the company says:

Adler Planetarium

Art Institute of Chicago

Chicago History Museum

DuSable Museum of African American History

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Educational Center (Skokie)

Museum of Contemporary Art

Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago (Sundays only)

The Morton Arboretum (Lisle)

According to a release, "cardholders can present a Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission to any participating institution during the first full weekend (Saturday and Sunday) of each month."