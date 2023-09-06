things to do

All the Chicago free museum days for September 2023

Free days are coming up at the Field Museum, The Shedd Aquarium and more

By NBC 5 Staff

Dozens of free days are coming up at Chicago museums this fall. Here's a full list of all the free days at museums across Chicago for September.

Adler Planetarium

Free for Illinois residents on Wednesdays after 4 p.m.

Learn more here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Art Institute of Chicago

Free for Illinois residents from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday evenings through Aug. 31

Learn more here.

Local

Portillos 12 mins ago

Portillo's brings back ‘fan-favorite' item to menus this fall

highland park 30 mins ago

Highland Park responds after criticism over ‘poverty simulation' event

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays. The museum also offers free admission to all military personnel and first responders

Learn more here.

Field Museum

September: Free for Illinois residents Sept. 5, 9, 12, 19, 26

Learn more here.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Free admission for Illinois residents on Tuesdays.

The MCA also offers free admission for Illinois teachers, visitors with disabilities and their caretakers, active-duty military, police and fire department personnel, and veterans.

Learn more here.

Museum of Science and Industry

September: Free for Illinois residents Sept. 5, 6, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 20, 26

Learn more here.

Shedd Aquarium

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through September and October.

Learn more here.

Chicago Museums, Attractions That Are Always Free

In addition, Bank of America cardholders can receive free general admission to the following museums during the first full weekend of each month, the company says:

  • Adler Planetarium
  • Art Institute of Chicago
  • Chicago History Museum
  • DuSable Museum of African American History
  • Illinois Holocaust Museum & Educational Center (Skokie)
  • Museum of Contemporary Art
  • Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago (Sundays only)
  • The Morton Arboretum (Lisle)

According to a release, "cardholders can present a Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission to any participating institution during the first full weekend (Saturday and Sunday) of each month."

This article tagged under:

things to do
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us