Chicago forecast: Strong winds and waves of rain with stormy conditions on the way

An unsettled weather pattern is set to start out the work week, with the Chicago area forecast calling for rainy and windy conditions Monday followed by a stormy day Tuesday.

"A strong spring storm system will move through our area Monday and Tuesday, leading to periods of strong winds, waves of rain, and even severe weather," the National Weather Service said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A strong spring storm system will move through our area Monday and Tuesday, leading to periods of strong winds, waves of rain, and even severe weather. Here are the details. Stay up to date on the forecast! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/4ntFtOhzJQ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 24, 2024

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Monday morning starts off dry in most parts, with some areas seeing sprinkles or drizzle early. Scattered showers were expected to develop around 10 a.m., NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, followed by heavy rain later Monday afternoon and into the evening.

"There will be times of heavy downpours," Roman said.

The waves of rain Monday will begin to the west, with a slow progression of showers in the late morning hours. Around 3 p.m., rain will become more moderate, with periods of heavy rain expected inland.

In the evening hours, the rain is expected to be more widespread, Roman said, with rain continuing overnight. The rain was expected to move out early Tuesday, with another round set to move in around 9 a.m.

"Locally heavy rainfall tonight may lead to minor flooding of low-lying locals, fields and other flood-prone areas," the NWS said.

The rainy Tuesday were expected to turn stormy, Roman said, adding that some storms were expected to be strong. According to the NWS, the threat of severe weather loomed over Tuesday's morning and early afternoon hours.

"While uncertainty remains in both the timing and magnitude of the severe threat, damaging winds are possible, and a few brief tornadoes can't be ruled out.

There is a threat for severe storms on Tue. mainly near/east of I-55. While uncertainty remains in both the timing and magnitude of the severe threat, damaging winds are possible, and a few brief tornadoes can't be ruled out. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/Gq5zlu56Ia — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 25, 2024

Strong winds Monday

In addition to rain, Monday will also see strong, gusty winds, with wind speeds as high as 45 miles-per-hour at times. According to Roman, some isolated locations to the west could see winds topping 50 mph.

Monday morning, winds will start out around 30 mph, but quickly rise to gusts in the 40s or more by late morning and early afternoon. In the late afternoon, gusts will drop back down before picking back up Monday evening and overnight, Roman added.

According to the NWS, the strong wind gusts lend to an elevated threat for grass and brush fire spread, primarily east of I-55.

Temperatures Monday were expected to be warm, Roman said, with highs in the mid 60s.