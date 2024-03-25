‘Strong-to-severe winds,' tornado threat in Chicago forecast for Tuesday

The Chicago area will likely see several waves of rain, some torrential at times, in the coming hours, but the most noteworthy threat could arrive on Tuesday in the form of possible severe weather.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of the Chicago area, including Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, are under a “marginal” threat of severe weather on Tuesday, as is the entire state of Indiana.

That forecast comes as a series of showers and thunderstorms, with accompanying strong winds, begins to impact the area on Monday night, with moderate-to-heavy rain possible during the evening hours.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, some areas could see an inch or more of rain, with the most persistent showers expected late into the evening and perhaps even into Tuesday morning.

Wind gusts will also continue to intensify as the day moves along, with some exceeding 50 miles per hour at times in the southern suburbs of the city, according to forecast models.

After a brief break in the rain Tuesday morning, one final line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to hit the area in the late morning hours and into the early afternoon, and that is where the SPC predicts the possibility of severe weather.

The main threat with the system appears to be “strong-to-severe winds,” though the SPC also cautions that the chance for isolated tornadoes exists as the front finally pushes through Illinois and Indiana.

After that system moves out, a drier weather pattern is expected to take hold in the area, with temperatures slowly increasing into the weekend.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest updates, and download the NBC Chicago app for push alerts during times of severe weather.