Chicago Firefighters Rescue Woman Who Jumped Into Lake Michigan to Save Her Dog

A woman's morning walk along Lake Shore Drive with her dog took a frightening turn when the dog fell into icy Lake Michigan waters and she jumped in to rescue it.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. near Bryn Mawr in the 5600 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

Police said the 54-year-old woman was walking her dogs on the path when one of the dogs fell into the lake. Witnesses called emergency responders and Chicago firefighters were able to pull the woman and her dog from the water.

The woman declined medical treatment and officials said no injuries were reported, but authorities say the story serves a powerful reminder.

Jason Lach, the deputy district chief in charge of marine operations with the Chicago Fire Department, warns more accidents could happen if people aren't cautious.

“So safety, walking around the water this time of the year, everything is slippery," Lach said. "It might not look like it, may not seem like it. Watch where you are walking."

Lach said staying 20 feet away from the water could prevent you from getting hurt. He also recommended using the running and walking trail instead of the bike path.

He said the fire department gets about eight to 10 calls a month of people in the water or ice.

“People are more apt to go after animals in the water especially this time of year and we have to come out and make sure everybody is safe and secure,” said Lach.

Lach also warned that while the woman in Tuesday's incident may have survived, many might not.

“The water temperature right now is about 40 degrees, hypothermia will set in about three to five minutes if you are in this kind of water,” Lach said.