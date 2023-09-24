Chicago firefighters battle blaze in Humboldt Park

A fire broke out on the roof of a penthouse in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire started just after 1 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Grand.

Firefighters were able to get water on the blaze, which broke out on the roof of the structure.

Authorities say that two individuals were being assessed by paramedics on the scene. It is unclear what their conditions are.

No further information was immediately available.