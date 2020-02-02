Chicago Firefighter Shot While Responding to Albany Park Car Fire

A Chicago firefighter was shot at the scene of a car fire in Albany Park on Sunday.

Police said it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of W. Wilson Ave. The 36-year-old firefighter was responding to a car fire when an "unknown offender" began firing shots, authorities said.

One of those shots ultimately struck the firefighter in the left leg. He was then taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in "fair condition," according to police.

Press Standup at Illinois Masonic Auditorium for the Firefighter shot on the scene of a auto fire. Time of Standup to follow. 4-1-8 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 2, 2020

While police said no one is in custody, the Chicago Fire Department plans to hold a press conference to discuss the incident Sunday morning.

